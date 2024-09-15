Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Shares Down 0.7%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Nephros Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nephros

Nephros Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nephros stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Nephros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

