Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 2.4% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.13 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.