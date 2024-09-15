Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYFree Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 2.4% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nestlé

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.13 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19.

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.