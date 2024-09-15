Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Netlist has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $312.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

