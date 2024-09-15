Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
