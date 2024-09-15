Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NRO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

