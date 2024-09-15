NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 15th

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance
Shares of NLCP stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14.
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile
