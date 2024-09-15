NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $557.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $436.90 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.57 and its 200-day moving average is $563.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

