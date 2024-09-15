Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 3.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,083 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

