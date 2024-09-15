NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 947,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 185.8 days.
NEXON Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NEXOF remained flat at $18.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58.
About NEXON
