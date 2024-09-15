NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 391,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NXDT stock traded up 0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 6.18. 76,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,288. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 4.67 and a 1-year high of 9.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.85.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 799,986.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,489 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.93 per share, for a total transaction of 81,290.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 799,986.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.44 per share, with a total value of 53,486.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 258,025 shares in the company, valued at 1,403,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,744 shares of company stock worth $379,896.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 94.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

