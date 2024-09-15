Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

Nextech3D.AI stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Nextech3D.AI has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nextech3D.AI had a negative net margin of 388.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,252.11%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

