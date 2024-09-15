Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.5 days.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
Shares of Nexxen International stock remained flat at $3.54 during trading hours on Friday. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.
About Nexxen International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.