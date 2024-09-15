Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in August

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.5 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Shares of Nexxen International stock remained flat at $3.54 during trading hours on Friday. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

