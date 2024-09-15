NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 23,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
NFI Group Trading Up 2.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
