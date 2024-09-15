Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

