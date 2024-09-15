Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

