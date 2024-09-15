Nia Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

