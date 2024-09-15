Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.06. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.