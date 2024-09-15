Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $6,823,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 3,683.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 29,357 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,280.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $202,318. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Up 3.1 %

California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.