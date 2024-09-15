Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in August

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Price Performance

Nomura stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,933,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 689,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $4,344,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 98.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 212,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 418,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

