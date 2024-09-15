Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

NOC opened at $519.78 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $528.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

