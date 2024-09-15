NULS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.96 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $41.22 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,908,809 coins and its circulating supply is 109,861,388 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

