Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 213,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.03.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

