Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 49,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.30.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.