Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 25.4% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 49,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NMI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

