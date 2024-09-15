Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Short Interest Down 24.6% in August

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 529,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,531. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nuvei by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $623,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

