NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. 43,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.65.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
