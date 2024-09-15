O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE:OI opened at $12.70 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

