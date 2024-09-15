Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $1 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of PBH opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

