Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $31.38 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.7 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.
View Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.