Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 134 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.