Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $9,189,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $518.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.52. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

