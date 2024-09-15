Oasys Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Oasys has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $111.76 million and $2.15 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00256968 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,818,243,998 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,817,437,329.378335 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04028217 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,040,659.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.