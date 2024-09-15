Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $414.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

