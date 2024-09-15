Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,740,000 after buying an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,930,000 after acquiring an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

