Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VWO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

