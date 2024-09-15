OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Issues Earnings Results

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OCCI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.81.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.06%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.
Insider Transactions at OFS Credit
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the first quarter worth $738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 29.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 51.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
