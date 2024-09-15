OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.55

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 114747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,103,000 after buying an additional 150,797 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,274,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

