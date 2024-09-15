Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Boosted by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $192.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average of $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

