Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09). 607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Ondine Biomedical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The company has a market cap of £18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.10.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

