Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 53,280 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after buying an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $61,570,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

