Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,764 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.51 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

