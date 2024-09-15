Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.52.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $195.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.71. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

