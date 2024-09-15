Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,899 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCE opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.