Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,971 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,971 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

