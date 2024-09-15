Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,421 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

