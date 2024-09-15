Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $143.13 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.72 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.