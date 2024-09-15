Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

