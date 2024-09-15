Orbler Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.21 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Orbler has a total market cap of $57.21 million and $53,925.88 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

