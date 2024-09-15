Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCN opened at $24.36 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.
About Oxford Lane Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.