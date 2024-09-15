Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCN opened at $24.36 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Dividend History for Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.