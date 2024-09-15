Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

