Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

